We Believe Her: Woman Says R. Kelly Assaulted Her Days After Allegedly Marrying Aaliyah in Secret

More damning allegations against R. Kelly are coming to the surface as his criminal trial carries on.

Now, the disgraced singer is being accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl at a concert two days after he allegedly married Aaliyah in 1994.

via Page Six:

During Kelly’s sex-crime trial on Monday in Brooklyn, the now-43-year-old woman opened up about allegedly being assaulted at a “Super Fest” concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. The show featured Salt N Peppa and was set to headline a 15-year-old Aaliyah, who prosecutors say Kelly illegally married just two days before after obtaining a fake ID for her, but she did not perform.

“I was in complete shock. I was just very introverted and shy and I didn’t know what to say at all,” the woman, who is going by her first name Addie, said.

Addie, who was 17 at the time, said that the R&B star—who is also reportedly in financial trouble—had two men approach her and her 19-year-old friend after the show, as the dressing room cleared out, The Daily Beast reports. After getting autographs, Kelly then allegedly asked if the girls wanted to play a game of “who could kiss better,” and that the girls kissed the singer before he unzipped her pants and had unprotected “sexual intercourse with me.” She said her friend was in the room while it took place, and that Kelly allegedly tried to get her to participate, but she refused.

“I was in front of the counter and he was behind me,” she said.Addie, who prosecutors questioned about keeping the signature, added that she was afraid of pressing charges, as she didn’t want to be “victim blamed.”

She is the fourth accuser to speak during the trial, all of whom were under the age of 18 during Kelly’s alleged assaults. Kelly faces charges of racketeering based on kidnapping, forced labor and the sexual exploitation of children, and Addie’s allegations are not part of the charges.

This past week, Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson, who helped introduce his neice to Kelly in the ‘90s, opened up about his feelings about Kelly now.

“To be very honest with you, of course, I was upset. I had to really, really consider what my actions would be,” he said. “And really I found out, I wasn’t a hardcore criminal. I couldn’t kill nobody. So, I took it, I’m a Muslim, and I went to Minster Farrakhan and we just prayed about it, resolved ourselves to let God handle him. I think that’s what’s going on. Ain’t no sense in two lives getting destroyed.”

Whew. It just goes from bad to worse.