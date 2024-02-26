‘Beef’ Season 2 to Star Charles Melton & Cailee Spaeny, Jake Gyllenhaal & Anne Hathaway as Feuding Couples | lovebscott.com

The second season of Netflix’s hit ‘Beef’ series reportedly has some heavy-hitters lined up to star.

via Deadline:

The Dish hears that he is circling cast for a second season of the Netflix and A24 show, and he’s got some beefcake thesps circling.

We hear that the storyline this time will revolve around two feuding couples. May December revelation Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, a revelation in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, are being courted to play one of the couples. Jake Gyllenhaaland Anne Hathaway are the other names we hear. The latter meshed nicely in the Ed Zwick-directed Love & Other Drugs.

Admittedly, this is early, and no deals are in place, but we understand that a limited season’s worth of scripts were just turned in or are about to be and that Netflix and A24 are ready to get the second season into production by late summer or fall. Word of all this was circulating in chatter at the weekend’s award shows — Beef won at both the Spirits and the Producers Guild Awards.

Beef has been picking up awards left and right, including eight Primetime Emmys, one for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series, and trophies for Ali Wong and Steven Yuen, and Jin for writing and directing. It also has scored many other accolades this awards season, including Golden Globes.

We’re looking forward to learning more about what they have planned.