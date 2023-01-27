‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Is Making The Jump To The MCU For ‘Thunderbolts’

If you skipped Falcon And The Winter Soldier, you missed Julia Louis-Dreyfus having her debut Samuel L. Jackson moment, portraying the villainous Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as she attempts to create a team of super baddies.

via: EW

Ayo Edebiri is going from the Chicago restaurant scene to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 27-year-old actress, known for her breakout role as sous chef Sydney on The Bear, has landed a role in Marvel’s Thunderbolts, EW has confirmed. Edebiri’s exact role has yet to be revealed, but she’s joining an ensemble cast of Marvel villains that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as the Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Deadline first reported Edebiri’s involvement.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie has been in the works for a while, and the studio officially confirmed the cast at Disney’s D23 Expo in September 2022. Paper Towns director Jake Schreier will helm the film with a script by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. It’ll also close out Marvel’s Phase 5: The upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off the new phase on Feb. 17, and Thunderbolts will end it when it hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

The Thunderbolts aren’t exactly Marvel A-listers, but they have a long history in the comics. This ragtag group of reformed supervillains made their debut in 1997, often taking on dangerous missions for the government, Suicide Squad-style.

Edebiri became a breakout star for her role in The Bear, and she’s since been nominated for the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Gotham Independent Film Awards, and the Independent Spirit Awards. She also lent her voice to Netflix’s animated comedy Big Mouth and wrote for What We Do in the Shadows. Most recently, she starred in the Sundance comedy Theater Camp, which is expected to premiere later this year.