Battle Kicks off Over Rapper DMX’s Estate

Back in May it was revealed that Hip-hop legend DMX, left behind an estate worth less than $1 million. Now it seems like there’s a battle brewing over that estate.

Page Six has exclusively learned that the late rapper’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom recently applied to the court to be legally declared his “common law wife,” but a judge shot her down.

The move — if it had been approved — would have given Lindstrom, who was engaged to the rapper since 2019 and is the mother to his 5-year-old son, Exodus, immediate seniority over his 14 children to potentially control his estate and all future earnings from his music.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died in early April aged 50 following a drug overdose — he left no will and few liquid assets.

Legal sources say an estate must be set up to manage larger expected future earnings from DMX’S music. The first step is for a court to appoint administrators.

His three adult sons from his marriage to Tashera Simmons — Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, and Sean, 19 — are petitioning to be administrators.

However, DMX reportedly had other relationships during his marriage. He also has two adult daughters — Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden — who are also filing to be administrators.

DMX has 14 legally recognized children, according to the court filings, but only descendants over 18 can be appointed administrators, according to New York law.

An insider said, “There is no will from DMX and that’s a big problem. This is a difficult situation because there are a number of people vying to be named administrators.

“His fiancée Desiree tried to muscle in by asking the court to be named his common-law wife, which means she would have taken precedence over his children. But the court refused.”

The source said that Judge Helen Blackwood ruled that Lindstrom did “not have standing to file,” as a common-law wife.

The rep for Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons, prominent estates attorney Herb Nass, declined to comment.

Sasha and Jada’s attorney did not get back to us, nor did Lindstrom’s attorney Kevin Cohen.

