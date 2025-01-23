Barry Michael Cooper, Visionary Behind ‘New Jack City,’ ‘Sugar Hill,’ and ‘Above the Rim,’ Dead at 66

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Writer and producer Barry Michael Cooper has died in Baltimore, Maryland.

His work not only shaped the narrative of a generation but also left an indelible mark on popular culture.

Born in Harlem, New York, and raised in the heart of East Harlem, Cooper grew up surrounded by the vibrant yet challenging realities that would later inspire his creative endeavors. A graduate of City College of New York, Cooper initially honed his craft as a journalist, contributing to esteemed publications like The Village Voice and Spin Magazine. His groundbreaking exposé “New Jack City Eats Its Young” in The Village Voice catapulted him into the national spotlight, demonstrating his unmatched ability to translate the complexities of street life into compelling prose.

Cooper’s talents soon extended to the silver screen. He is best known for penning the screenplay for the 1991 cult classic New Jack City, a searing portrayal of the crack epidemic and its devastating effects on urban communities. The film introduced audiences to unforgettable characters and solidified Cooper’s reputation as a master storyteller. His work continued with screenplays for Sugar Hill and Above the Rim, cementing his legacy as one of the pioneers of the “New Jack Cinema” movement. In addition to his films, Cooper also produced the October 2008 “Larry Davis episode” for season three of BET’s hit crime documentary, American Gangster.

