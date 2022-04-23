Barbie Ferreira Responds to Questions About Her Reduced Presence in 'Euphoria' Season 2

Barbie Ferreira’s Kat Hernandez was featured a lot less during second season of Euphoria than in the first season and now she’s responding to theories over why that happened.

During the season, The Daily Beast reported that there was tension on set between Barbie and series creator Sam Levinson, specifically “over some elements of the direction of her character.”

The outlet reported “the talks are said to have gone south, with Ferreira allegedly walking off set and Levinson cutting back her screen time.”

In a new interview, Barbie responded to the rumors.

“There’s a huge cast,” Barbie told Entertainment Tonight. “So, we’ll see everyone. Everyone gets their time.”

That’s a really nice PR answer. We hope she’s right.