Barbie Ferreira Confirms She’s Leaving ‘Euphoria’ After Two Seasons

Barbie Ferreira is done with ‘Euphoria.’

She made the announcement via her Instagram Stories.a

via Complex:

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” she wrote. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. i put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. love you katherine hernandez.”

The post was accompanied by artwork from her now former Euphoria castmate Hunter Schafer.

Her announcement comes months after an interview with Insider where she was asked about an alleged dispute with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson during production of Season 2.

“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” the 25-year-old said. “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

A report from the Daily Beast claimed Ferreira clashed with Levinson over the direction of her character, and allegedly walked off set. The Euphoria director allegedly responded by cutting her screen time, and anyone who saw Season 2 would agree that Kat was barely visible, compared to the first season where her journey to self-discovery played out front and center.

Considering she was barely in Season 2, we kinda saw this coming.