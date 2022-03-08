Barbie Ferreira Addresses Rumors of Drama on ‘Euphoria’ Set, Says 'A Lot of It Is Untrue'

Barbie Ferreira is dismissing reports of drama on the ‘Euphoria’ set that left her character, Kat, without much of a story.

“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” Ferreria told Insider in a new interview. “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

The actress continued by saying that she doesn’t blame fans for being passionate about her character or the show. Kat was noticeably lacking screen time in this season of Euphoria, stirring speculation about there being some kind of drama between Ferreria and director/writer Sam Levinson.

“But I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people,” Ferreria said. “Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

Rumors also began spiraling that Euphoria had a toxic work environment after The Daily Beast published a report detailing complaints from background actors about not being able to use the bathroom during shoots and not getting breaks. HBO has since responded to the allegations, saying that no “formal inquires” were ever raised.

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority,” the statement, which was acquired by Variety, read. “The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”

