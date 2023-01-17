Barack Obama Says Wife Michelle Obama Makes "Every Day Brighter" in Sweet Birthday Post

Former President Barack Obama used social media to praise his wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, today (Jan. 17).

via: The Hill

“Happy birthday,” the ex-commander in chief wrote on Twitter and Instagram to Michelle Obama on Tuesday, the day she turned 59.

“You make every day brighter,” Obama said, “and somehow keep looking better!”

Obama included a snapshot of him and Michelle embracing as they looked out over a sunset.

The couple — married in 1992 — has been known to take to social media to mark birthdays and anniversaries.

In a tweet last year for her 58th birthday, Obama called the former first lady his “best friend.”

In an August post on the former president’s 61st birthday, Michelle Obama said life with her husband “just keeps getting better.”

Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You make every day brighter — and somehow keep looking better! pic.twitter.com/hJwQy4YCSm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2023

Happy Birthday to our forever First Lady Michelle Obama.

Happy Birthday, #MichelleObama! ? Born in Chicago, Illinois, Michelle Obama earned degrees from Princeton University & Harvard Law School. As first lady, she focused on women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, children’s health, and military families. ?: https://t.co/XOzQbCyiUe (detail) pic.twitter.com/OOtoBkMF8I — National Portrait Gallery USA (@smithsoniannpg) January 17, 2023

Happy birthday to one of our favorite South Siders, @MichelleObama! ? ? From your dedication to supporting the next generation of leaders at the Obama Foundation to your leadership launching @GirlsAlliance's #GetHerThere campaign—we are grateful for you today and every day. pic.twitter.com/80oy9hMdlZ — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) January 17, 2023

Happy birthday to our very special friend, Mrs. @MichelleObama! We hope your day starts with a nice healthy breakfast and ends with all the people you love most. ?? pic.twitter.com/hIjgyWv11y — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 17, 2023

Happy Birthday @MichelleObama! May God continue to bless you and bless others through you as you shine your light across the world! ? pic.twitter.com/AQDUJt8iDO — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) January 17, 2023

A big happy birthday to @MichelleObama .. enjoy your day Queen!!! pic.twitter.com/3uJZO25sK5 — loni love (@LoniLove) January 17, 2023

Happy 59th Birthday to our forever First Lady @MichelleObama ? pic.twitter.com/NOPdsSsbcc — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 17, 2023

Happy Birthday to @MichelleObama, a great First Lady, author, attorney and role model.

(Official White House Portrait) pic.twitter.com/fBK661a6zd — PETER MAER (@petermaer) January 17, 2023

Happy 59th birthday to @MichelleObama! You are a true light on earth & you inspire me every day. ??? Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/0U2SVrpx8s — Kathie (@gypsy18) January 17, 2023

There is ? no limit? to what we,? as women,? can accomplish. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama! ?

Thank you for inspiring women and girls! pic.twitter.com/5f5kTrmI4b — UN Women (@UN_Women) January 17, 2023

Happy birthday to the amazing,hardworking, empowering and beautiful @MichelleObama wishing you an amazing year and birthday queen you’ve truly been an inspiration in my life and many little girls and women’s lives and I’m forever thankful to you have an amazing birthday ? ?? pic.twitter.com/4veHmdh8WV — Aurore ? (@awe_rore) January 17, 2023

Happy Birthday to our forever First Lady, @MichelleObama. I think we can all agree that all of our love and admiration for Mrs. Obama runs deep!? ? pic.twitter.com/JntZ9wUEKe — Blex (@blex_media) January 17, 2023