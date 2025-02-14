Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors Again with Loved-Up Valentine’s Day Selfie

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Barack and Michelle Obama look more in love than ever this Valentine’s Day.

Barack, 63, told his wife of 32 years, “You still take my breath away,” and Michelle, 61, wrote that the former president was her “rock.” They each posted the same smiling selfie together with their temples pressed against each other.

“If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama,” Michelle posted to all of her socials. “You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!”

Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama! pic.twitter.com/wiIJ0kstRm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2025

Speculation about a possible split between the former first couple blew up in January after Michelle skipped former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral—where she would have been seated next to her foe, President Donald Trump. She was also a no-show on Inauguration Day.

Her absences inspired all sorts of rumors, including that Barack was having an affair with actor Jennifer Anniston—a rumor that has swirled for over a decade and that the actress shut down last year.

Meghan McCain stirred the pot herself last month, telling a reporter on her podcast that she had heard from “reputable people” that the couple is getting a divorce.

“I’m not talking about TMZ. I’m not talking about Perez Hilton,” she said. “I’m talking about like very serious journalists telling me that they’re hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true.”

The Obamas have not addressed the rumors outright but have presented a united front online.

On Jan. 17, Barack posted a photo of him and Michelle holding hands at a birthday dinner for the former first lady and called her “the love of my life.”

“You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace—and you look good doing it,” he said. “I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you! pic.twitter.com/WTrvxlNVa4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2025

On Jan. 30, the pair said they would open a memorial garden together for Hadiya Pendleton—a teenager who was murdered in 2013 a week after she performed at Barack’s second inauguration—at the Obama Presidential Center.

While the posts have tamped down rumors, the couple has yet to be spotted in public together since December.

