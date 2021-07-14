BAPE and Coach Unveil New Collection With Campaign Featuring Megan Thee Stallion [Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion is one of several featured artists representing a new collaborative campaign by BAPE and Coach. The two brands unveiled the collection on Wednesday (July 14) with photos of the Houston Hottie, as well as other featured artists Cordae and K?ki.

via: Complex

As for the collection itself, fans can look forward to a selection of ready-to-wear and leathergoods, as well as footwear pieces and accessories. Each piece in the new BAPE x Coach collection—which boasts t-shirts, hoodies, bags, and more—was designed with the aim of bringing together BAPE’s streetwear authority with Coach’s craftsmanship-fueled legacy.

Earlier this month, BAPE announced they were linking up with KNC Beauty for a limited edition collab collection that marked the brand’s second-ever beauty partnership.

“The KNC Beauty x A Bathing Ape collaboration has been a joy to produce,” Kevin Le, A Bathing Ape brand partnerships manager, said last week when announcing the KNC partnership. “We love the cool effortless vibe KNC Beauty provides and want to show our supporters beauty and fashion can go hand-in-hand.”

Back in May, BAPE unveiled a run of collab pieces with M&M’s that included an exclusive logo combining aliments of both brands’ uniquely complementary aesthetics. Among the highlights from the collection was a package of BAPE-branded M&M’s candies, a U.S. exclusive.

Earlier this year, the BAPE team entered the NFT market with the launch of an exclusive set of limited edition pieces in conjunction with CROSS STUDIO.

Below, get a closer look at the new BAPE x Coach collaboration via an assortment of product shots and Sandy Kim-captured campaign images. Sales for the collection start July 24 in select stores and online.

See Megan and some of the BAPE x Coach pieces below.

Megan thee Stallion and Cordae for Coach x BAPE’s new campaign. pic.twitter.com/1L6jGqGbB4 — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) July 14, 2021