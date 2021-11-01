Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Malik Harrison Struck by Stray Bullet in Cleveland, Placed on Injury List [Photos]

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf.

The 23-year-old athlete returned to Maryland on Monday after the incident Sunday night. He has been placed on the reserve list, the team announced on Twitter.

“On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf,” the team said in a statement Monday morning.

The statement added that the linebacker “received medical care at a local hospital” and had been in touch with team doctors.

Later Monday, the team tweeted that Harrison had been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

While it’s unclear when Harrison will be ready to play again, coach John Harbaugh said that he doesn’t think the player’s injury is “severe at all.”

“I’m optimistic that it’s going to be OK,” Harbaugh said, according to ESPN. “Happy that he’s OK and very grateful that he’s OK and not hurt worse. Anything can happen. It’s just a tough situation.”

Harrison was reportedly at a downtown Cleveland night club Sunday night when a fight broke out, according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press. Harrison was standing outside with some others when they saw someone with a firearm and began running away, the AP reported. Officers were at the scene arresting four people involved in the shooting, according to the AP.

The Cleveland Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Harrison has not publicly addressed the incident, though he re-shared some well wishes on his Instagram Story Monday.

