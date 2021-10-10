Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Speaks on His ‘Secret’ Recovery After 2020 Fireplace Explosion [Photo]

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing revealed he has been keeping his hospitalization from a horrific accident hidden for over a year.

via: Complex

On Saturday, the Balmain creative director took to Instagram to share a photo of himself covered in bandages and burn marks on his face. Rousteing told his followers he sustained the injuries exactly a year ago, when a fireplace exploded in his Parisian home—an incident he kept hidden from the public until now.

“I finally feel ready to share this. I’ve been hiding this for too long and it’s time for you to know,” he wrote in the caption. “Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next morning in Paris’ Hôpital Saint Louis. The talented staff at that famous hospital, which was dealing with an incredible number of COVID cases at that same time, took amazing care of me. I cannot thank them enough.”

The 36-year-old went on to say he decided to keep his recovery under wraps, and tried to conceal his injuries with face coverings, long sleeves, turtlenecks, and stacks of rings on his fingers. Rousteing admitted he was ashamed of the incident, but didn’t exactly know why; though he suspected it may have had something to do with the industry’s “obsession with perfection,” as well as his own insecurities.

“I truly realized that the power of social media is to reveal only what you want to show! Kind of allowing us to create our own special narrative that avoids what we do not wish to see or show …” he continued. “Now, a year later—healed, happy and healthy. I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life.”

He said his recent Balmain show served as a “celebration of healing over pain.” He went on to thank his friends and Balmain family for their support, and expressed gratitude to everyone who came out to support the show as well as his “rebirth.”

“Today, I feel so free, so good and so lucky. I’m beginning a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude,” he wrote. “To the doctors and nurses at Saint Louis, and to all those who helped me during this long recovery and kept my secret : a profound thank-you. I love you. GOD BLESS YOU ALL ?? and again never never give up ! There is always the sun after the storm.”

On September 30, The New York Times first reported the injury in a profile about the celebrated tastemaker, claiming the accident happened in October of last year with Rousteing in and out of the hospital for two months.