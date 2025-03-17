Home > NEWS

Azealia Banks Once Again Slams J.K. Rowling Over Anti-Trans Views

BY: Walker

Published 51 minutes ago

Azealia Banks, who has made transphobic comments herself, once again took aim at J.K. Rowling in defense of the trans community.

Responding to a post outlining Rowling’s past struggles, Banks speculated on what fuels the author’s views. “Maybe her husband at 27 cheated on her with a Trannylicious diva and that’s why she’s dedicated every waking moment to making sure her life’s legacy is dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population,” Banks wrote.

The rapper then pivoted to criticising anti-trans rhetoric, arguing that hostility towards trans women only emboldens those who commit acts of violence against them.

“Highkey all this anti-trans stuff is really just giving the weird people who solicit transwomen for sex and murder them more fuel to become murderous psychopaths,” she tweeted. “If you think a chaser psycho only limits his victims to transwomen and won’t also murder females, you’re fucking r******d.”
She further argued that legislative focus should be on preventing violent crimes rather than debating gender identity in sports or public spaces.

Banks also mocked the idea that trans women are a threat in female bathrooms, comparing it to fears about older lesbian women in locker rooms. “And TRUST ME THE DOLLS ARE NOT PREYING ON YA LITTLE FISHY C**TER CAT HONEY,” she wrote, dismissing the notion as paranoia.

Rowling responded to Bank’s comments by dismissing the rapper’s comments as an attempt to gain attention on social media. “It’s a matter of public record that my first husband beat me up, but you got the likes, Azealia, and I hope they were worth it.

This is not Banks’ first clash on the subject, as she has previously faced criticism for transphobic remarks of her own. However, she recently softened her stance, stating, “Trans women are not a threat to your femininity,” and revealing that she has a trans brother whose struggles she has personally witnessed.

