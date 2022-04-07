Avril Lavigne Gets Engaged to Mod Sun in Paris: 'The Day We Met I Knew You Were the One'

Avril Lavigne is getting married!

The pop-punk rocker said “yes” to Mod Sun in Paris back in March — however they just now announced it.

via People:

“It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” Lavigne, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the proposal.

Mod, 35, popped the question with a custom-designed, heart-shaped ring set in a royal setting with little hearts from XIV Karats from Beverly Hills.

“It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside,” Lavigne says. “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

While Lavigne says the proposal “was a total surprise,” she knew soon after they met that he was the one.

“I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately,” says Lavigne, who met Mod while working on her latest album, Love Sux. “He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”

Now the pop-punk power couple can’t wait to plan their life together.

“I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together,” Lavigne adds. “It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between.”

“The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…I said “will you marry me?” + she said ‘yes,'” Mod Sun captioned a series of engagement photos. “I love you Avril ??”

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours ???Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” Lavigne shared in her own set of photos, showing off her heart-shaped engagement ring.

The pop-punk princess recently opened up to PEOPLE about the origins of their relationship, and revealed that she was not looking for love when Mod Sun (whose real name is Dylan Smith) came along.

“I was like, ‘I need a break from men,'” she said. “Then two days later that all went out the window!”

The pair began dating “immediately” after they met at a songwriting session, as Lavigne said she “just followed [her] heart.”

“I was getting out of a big relationship, and for the first time in my life, I thought I should probably be single,” she said. “I got together with [Mod Sun] to write a song. We just clicked. I was like, ‘Should you be doing this?’ It was fun and exciting, and I decided, ‘F— it. Life’s short.’ I’m a Libra. I love love.”

The Grammy-nominated singer first sparked dating rumors with Mod Sun in February 2021, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Lavigne was featured on Mod’s 2021 single “Flames,” and he co-wrote and co-produced several tracks on her most recent album Love Sux, which came out in February.

“[We] had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio,” she told PEOPLE in April 2021. “He’s an incredible artist and producer.”

The pair recently shared a kiss on the red carpet at the 64th Grammy Awards, where Lavigne was on hand as a presenter, and they’ve also been spotted on double dates with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

In honor of her birthday in September, Mod shared a sweet Instagram post that called her “the love of my life.”

“Happy birthday to my soulmate, the love of my life, my favorite person in the world…..my angel. To the most radiant + graceful woman I’ve ever laid eyes on, you have made my dreams come true in so many ways,” he captioned the post. “You are my calm in the chaos + my shelter from the storm. You are elegance + rock n roll wrapped up in one body.”

“I was born without you, dying to find you, I’ll always remind you….I love you with all my heart @avrillavigne+ the best is yet to come. Happy birthday my little icon ?,” he continued.

This will be the third marriage for Lavigne, who split from Nickelback rocker Chad Kroeger in 2015 after two years of marriage. She was also married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009.

Congrats to them!