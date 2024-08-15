Autopsy Reportedly Reveals Contents of Suicide Note After Apparent Murder-Suicide of Missing Firefighters | www.lovebscott.com

Following a romantic outing with someone new, Chandler Kuhbander, alongside his former flame and fellow firefighter Raegan Anderson, vanished, only to be discovered later, both lifeless, in her car.

Georgia officials believe the deaths of two firefighters who’d been reported missing, later found dead, were the result of a murder-suicide — according to a new autopsy report. Per investigators, Raegan Anderson, 24, allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend Chandler Kuhbander, 24, and then herself.

Reported missing, the pair were found on June 30 inside Anderson’s vehicle in Cocke County, Tennessee, more than 300 miles from where they disappeared. The vehicle was found on private property with Kuhbander in the passenger seat and Anderson sitting on top of him, according to an autopsy report for Anderson obtained by Newsweek.

A toxicology report for Anderson came back negative. The docs reportedly share both individuals were dead from gunshot wounds to the head, which authorities believe were fired by Anderson. Their IDs were in the car, along with a suicide note purportedly written by Anderson. The note was dated June 25.

“I’m sorry to whoever found us. I am sorry to everyone I hurt,” read the note, per the outlet. Anderson then left contact information for her grandmother to whoever found the note, adding, “Tell her how sorry I am. I love you Nanna. I want her to inherit everything.”

Anderson and Khubander dated for seven years before their 2023 breakup and worked together at Liberty County Fire Services in Hinesville. Investigators believe that Anderson, who is described as “unstable” in the autopsy report, kidnapped Khubander on June 24.

After the discovery of their bodies, Liberty County Fire Services released a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by the news, saying they were both “extremely dedicated employees” who “put their hearts and souls into protecting and serving” the community.

Hinesville PD first released a BOLO alert for the pair on June 26, sharing their photos, as well as an image of Anderson’s vehicle. As police looked for the two, details about their relationship, as well as Anderson’s alleged behavior in the days leading up to their disappearance began to make headlines.

Per WJCL, Anderson was arrested on Saturday, June 22 after she walked into an Olive Garden and confronted Kuhbander while he was on a date with another woman. According to Kuhbander, Anderson verbally assaulted his date, making her “uncomfortable” until she left, per Newsweek.

As he and Anderson argued in the parking lot afterward, she allegedly keyed his car, broke the gas cap, and tore the rear windshield wiper off. before being charged with Damage to Property 2nd degree and Disorderly Conduct. She countered he’d said “hurtful” things to her and she was upset he was moving in.

Then, on Monday, Kuhbander’s mother said they spoke on the phone around 10AM, saying Anderson was “blowing up his phone” and threatening to commit suicide. “It’s not the first time that she’s done it,” claimed Kuhbander’s mom. That was the last she heard from him.

He then went to a Crunch Fitness, with surveillance footage reportedly showing him enter and exit the Oglethorpe Mall. Kuhbander’s mother — who claimed to have been shown security video — said Anderson’s own Ford Focus was seen driving through the mall’s parking lot around the same time; it appears Kuhbander never returned to his own vehicle.

“At 11:40 my son walks out of the building and he looks very comfortable, like he just had his workout,” said Kuhbander’s mother. “He doesn’t look rushed as he walks through the parking lot. After that, we don’t see him again.”

Police then went to Anderson’s home for a welfare check as part of their investigation, with Tracey Howard, Hinesville Chief of Police, saying officers entered the home because the door was open. There, they found a note, “which would raise concern with anybody reading it regarding the health and wellbeing of Miss Anderson.”

The details of that note have not been disclosed.

via: TooFab