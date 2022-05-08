August Alsina Confronts Death, Says Hs's Fighting to Stay Alive [Photo]

August Alsina has worried fans after unpacking lengthy sentiments about death.

via: Rap-Up

The R&B singer is reflecting on life and death amid his ongoing health struggles. Taking to Instagram, he penned a heartbreaking message and revealed that he’s fighting to stay alive.

“My eyes appear to be closed here, That’s usually where I reside,” he captioned the photo of his eyes closed. “In A constant state of using my internal gps to navigate my way through fields of war, betrayal, & self doubt when the noise is too loud.”

While he’s aware of his mortality, he’s not afraid. “Having not just site, but vision.. has granted me the clarity to know that I’m on my walk to the BLISS of death, & having true peace with that. & as I journey toward it, life’s experience and teachings requires me to leave every part of myself all on the field.”

He encouraged himself to keep fighting even though death is inevitable. “So before my funeral at any given moment, here’s a note to self; until then.. ‘JUST STAY ALIVE AUGUST !!’ You know it’s coming!” he continued. “You ca tell from by the way, you slayed them demons they summoned. Through hell and high water, you will answer the call. For you cannot come back and revisit this place.”

He ended on a cryptic note. “This message is written with love and the forward looking to, more infinite life,” he said before adding, “Don’t panic.”

The “Entanglements” star has been open about his battle with an autoimmune disease. Back in July 2019, he recalled the scary moment when he was temporarily paralyzed and had to be hospitalized.

“I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk, couldn’t feel my legs, and my doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital,” said August, who suffered nerve damage as a result of the disease, which occurs when your immune system attacks healthy cells in your body by mistake.

He received support from fans, who shared their concern while offering encouragement. “I’m praying for you August. I love you my baby STAY STRONG ! YOU GOT THIS,” wrote one, while another added, “I think we all know what he’s trying to say. But selfishly we don’t wanna believe it.”

Just last month, August dropped his song “Shake the World” on which he seemingly addressed his much-talked-about relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Read his full message below.