Aubrey O’Day Celebrates After Diddy’s Bail Is Denied For Third Time

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Disgraced mogul Diddy spent Thanksgiving behind bars after being denied bail for a fourth time, and Aubrey O’Day is celebrating.

The former Danity Kane member took to her X account to celebrate the new report.

“take that take that,” the singer said on X, formerly known as Twitter, while retweet-quoting a post by TMZ. She also reacted to a fan’s tweet that read, “Alexa play Is Anybody Listening by Danity Kane.” She responded, “oh they are listening now.”

Internet users appeared to have mixed responses. “She has every right to be Petty,” one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. “I stand with Aubrey and the rest of the victims,” another added.

Some others blasted Aubrey instead. “Does she have a career without Diddy. Like seriously what has she done since making the band,” someone noted. “Girl go celebrate Thanksgiving with your loved ones she stay bitter and thirsty,” one other said.

“I really wish Diddy never gave this women a chance to be in that band!! TF you want ? @aubreyoday He is already jailed, just stop at this point. You want a cookie?!!!” another critic noted. One other asked, “girl are you going to speak on what he did to YOU are just keep doing this ?”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against granting bail for Diddy, stating that clear evidence shows Diddy poses a significant risk of witness tampering and has violated jail regulations.

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, has had multiple bail requests denied. While his legal team proposed a $50 million bond and house arrest with strict restrictions, Judge Subramanian was unconvinced.

The judge emphasized, “There is compelling evidence of Combs’s propensity for violence.” Additionally, federal prosecutors argue that Diddy has been subverting the integrity of the case from behind bars, orchestrating social media campaigns, and leaking favorable materials.

via: AceShowbiz

