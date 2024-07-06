Atlanta Man Deundray Cottrell Found Dead After Going Missing on 4th of July, Police Searching for His Alleged Partner | lovebscott.com

The body of Deundray Cottrell, an Atlanta man who went missing in Alabama on the Fourth of July, has been found.

Police are still searching for his alleged partner, Julian Taylor Morris, in connection with Deundray’s disappearance and death.

via Fox 5:

The Birmingham Police Department says that 31-year-old Deundray Cottrell was last seen on Thursday in the 7900 block of 4th Avenue South.

After searching for days, officials tell WBRC that they found Cottrell’s body just before 3 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities believe the events leading up to Cottrell’s disappearance are suspicious.

Cottrell’s death remains under investigation.

Cottrell’s sister, Angela Harris, told AL.com that the missing man and his partner traveled to visit her and her family for the holiday.

According to Harris, Cottrell told the family he was going to make sure his dog was handling the fireworks.

“He went and checked on the dog and I never saw him again,’’ Harris told AL.com.

Harris said that they later found Cottrell’s shoes and cell phone in the home’s backyard.

AL.com reports that the family found Ring camera footage at several nearby homes that saw Cottrell running through yards.

“It looked like he was looking for refuge,’’ Harris said. “He was running for his life.”

The Birmingham Police Department is now asking for help finding 31-year-old Julian Taylor Morris in connection with Cottrell’s disappearance and death.

On Facebook, Harris said Morris was now “hiding because he thinks someone wants to harm him.”

Officials described Morris as 5 feet 6 inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds.

Officers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

This story is incredibly sad — but there’s more to it. Julian took to social media Saturday morning claiming he’s not missing and that their third friend is lying.

Let’s hope Deundray’s family gets the answers they deserve.

First it was the two friends were missing, now one of them just popped up (Julian) saying he is okay but his friend (Dre) is still missing & their other friend (the one that posted them as missing) is pretending like he don’t know where Dre is but he does. What is going on? pic.twitter.com/AZz4Xn0Lr1 — Such a Tyrant (@Freexone_) July 6, 2024