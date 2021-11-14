Astroworld Attendees Accepting Refunds Could Be Waiving Right to Sue, According to Legal Expert

Travis Scott previously announced that he’ll be refunding all Astroworld Festival attendees after nine people were left dead and over 100 were injured during the disastrous event, but if you’re in line to get your refund — you might want to reconsider.

via Complex:

Neama Rahmani, co-founder of the personal-injury firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Insider that those accepting a refund could be exempt them from filing a lawsuit against the organizers of the event.

“Courts generally uphold those types of waivers,” Rahmani explained. “The classic case is arbitration agreements. Everyone kind of scrolls through. No one reads the fine print, and guess what, you’ve waived your right to a jury trial, waived your right to file a lawsuit, to demand arbitration.”

Legal Analyst Carmen Roe reiterated Rahmani’s comments to Houston’s local news station KHOU 11.

When asked what concertgoers need to look for before accepting any kind of refund, Roe said: “What they need to look for specifically, is the word ‘Waiver,’ ‘Consent’ ‘Agreement’ of any kind. And most importantly, they need to be concerned if they’re asked to sign anything.”

Roe continued, “Refunds should not come with a signature. So, in this particular case, Live Nation has suggested they’re going to refund these people, and that this is all going to be on the up and up. That shouldn’t require their signature under any circumstances.”

On Friday, Attorneys Ben Crump and Alex Hilliard held a news conference to announce the filing of more lawsuits from over 200 attendees of last weekend’s Astroworld Festival. They have reportedly filed 110 lawsuits and are planning on filing 90 more.

How upset would you be if you got a measly ticket refund and others held out, sued, and received thousands?