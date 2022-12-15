Asian Doll Defends Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial [Photo]

During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion.

via: AceShowbiz

Megan Thee Stallion finds support in Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat). The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill made use of her Twitter account to defend the “WAP” hitmaker after someone called the latter a liar amid Tory Lanez trial.

“Megan is an Aquarius that just sums up a lot of the things she’s done,” an individual tweeted on Wednesday, December 14. “& if you know anything about Aquarius they lie they A** OFF!”

Asian caught wind of the post and felt the need to defend the Houston raptress. “Friend…. Ion think zodiac signs got nun to do with a female literally being shot in her foot by a midget delete this,” she said, referring to Asian’s alleged shooter Tory.

The tweet arrived after the trial over the shooting incident involving Megan and Tory began on Monday, December 12. Tory, who is facing three felony counts, could face up to 23 years in prison if convicted.

Tory has denied that he was the one who pulled the trigger at the time. As for Megan, the “Savage” femcee testified in court that when she exited the venue of Kylie Jenner’s party, Meg heard Tory shout, “Dance b***h.” She also claimed she then saw him with the gun pointing at her before getting shot. She confessed she started to go into shock at that point.

After Tory shot her, Megan alleged that he told her, “Don’t say anything and I’ll give you a million dollars,” adding he was already on probation. As for why she lied to the police directly after the incident by telling them that she stepped on glass, Meg explained, “I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear the gun going off, and I can’t believe he’s shooting at me,” she said.

“At the time, we are at the height of police brutality. I felt like if I said this man has just shot me, they might shoot first and ask questions later. I don’t feel safe with the police officers. In the black community, it’s not really acceptable to be cooperating with police officers,” she continued.