Asian Doll Claims She's Joking When Asking Antonio Brown For Dinner After He Says He's 'Taken' [Photo + Video]

In the midst of the frenzy that occurred after the Buccaneers game, Asian Doll was shooting her shot on Twitter. The Dallas, TX rapper playfully spun the “Bing Bong” challenge as she attempted to catch Antonio Brown’s attention.

After the football wide receiver declared that he’s taken, the “Pull Up” raptress claimed she’s just joking when asking him for dinner.

The 25-year-old offered her clarification via Twitter. “Me & Ab talk allllllllllllll the time lol the tweet when I asked for dinner was clearly a joke,” she penned. “I’m very beautiful & attractive I can never be embarrassed I literally be trolling.”

Asian’s post came after Antonio reacted to her invitation during his appearance on “The Texas Talk” podcast. When the co-hosts claimed they did not know who Asian is, the athlete was quick to shut them down.

“Don’t ruin my segment with no girls right now, bro,” Antonio said. “Listen, I’m a hot boy. I’m a chocolate guy in America. Who don’t want that?” He then added, “Ladies, I’m taken. Relax, I’m on reserve right now. I got a lot more things than women right now so let’s get that clear.”

Asian tried to flirt with Antonio on Wednesday, January 5. Making use of Instagram, she wrote, “Wassup, Antonio Brown take me out to dinner.”

The post did not go unnoticed by Asian’s ex, Jackboy. He commented, “@ab go ahead Ima team player my n***a when you done with her pass her back family.” Catching wind of the emcee’s degrading remark, she shouted back, “Pass me back? Boy who coming back to you,” adding a couple of crying laughing emojis.

Asian confirmed her split from Jackboy in mid-December 2021. “SINGLE [celebration emojis] It’s time to live it up a lil mo,” she declared on Twitter. One day later, she lamented, “I can feel me closing off my feminine side… s**t really sad cause idk how to turn it on once I’m hurt.”

In a separate post, Asian added, “Every time everybody leave me I be sad asf**k & lonely I really wish nobody would never leave me I crave they’re genuine company.” She then told her online devotees that she might date a woman, saying, “Might date a b***h,” along with a heart-eyed emoji.

