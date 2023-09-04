Ashley Tisdale is Hit with a Lawsuit Over a 2022 Car Accident on Hollywood Blvd

Ashley Tisdale is getting dragged into court over a car crash she allegedly caused.

via: Daily Mail

The High School Musical star – who recently celebrated her 38th birthday – is being taken to court by a woman named Lina Gonzales, who claims she suffered injuries from the accident, which occurred on Hollywood Blvd last September, as per TMZ.

Gonzales states that because of the crash she has ‘suffered wage loss, medical expenses and loss of love and protection’ and is now seeking damages.

Her attorney, Michael R. Parker, told the publication that following the crash Gonzales claims Tisdale ‘called her names’ and ‘made a big fuss about the situation.’

Parker explained the accident took place as Gonzales was waiting to make a left turn in the left lane. However, while Gonzales was waiting Tisdale allegedly changed lanes and collided with her.

Parker claims that the accident caused his client ‘severe neck and back injuries’ and that she is facing around $140k in medical expenses.

The attorney said he made a $600k demand to Tisdale but because it was rejected they have proceeded to take the matter to court.

Meanwhile a representative for Tisdale told the publication ‘there was no aggressiveness or words exchanged’ following the crash and that the two exchanged information and moved on.

This is not the first car drama the actress has dealt with.

In 2019 she took to Twitter and accused filmmaker Kevin Smith of damaging her car in a minor accident and then driving off without so much as an apology.

The two lived in the same neighborhood in the highly coveted and beautiful Hollywood Hills at the time.