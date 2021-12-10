Ashanti Says Ja Rule is in a "Weird Position" When it Comes to Her Getting Her Masters From Murder Inc. [Video]

Ashanti is in pursuit of her masters. The songstress is set to re-release some of her #1 hits.

During an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the “Rain On Me” crooner said Ja loved both her and Irv, but “know’s what’s right.”

“Ja is in a weird position,” she said. “I’m telling you. We had that conversation recently. He was just like, ‘Look, you my sister. I love you. That’s my brother. I love him. I don’t wanna be a part of this. I’m out.’ But he also knows what’s right. Brother or not, sister or not, you know right is right. And like I said, we had that conversation, and I’m good. I’m glad that we’re on the same page.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Ashanti is in the process of re-recording some of her albums, including her debut self-titled project, to put them on her label under the cover laws. During an interview on the “Tamron Hall Show,” she said that being able to recreate her music was “humbling” and “such a blessing.”

“There’s a higher power, and I think that just being as a person and praying and putting your heart into things you get that energy back, and I think that’s so important. So, I’m just really, really happy,” the “Foolish” singer said.

However, Irv posted several comments on Instagram about what Ashanti was doing with her music, alleging that she was trying to take money out of his pockets. “Just for super clarity. I own all those great Ashanti Albums Angie,” he wrote under Angie Martinez’s post. “I own the Masters. And I Produced all those great Ashanti Albums. So, I also own a good portion of the Publishing. What she is trying to do is re-record all those great records. And put them out on her label. She can do this under the COVER laws. But she is basically trying to fuck me out of my Masters.”

Irv also stated that Ashanti wants her “loyal fans” listen to her re-recorded LP instead of the original that he owns the masters to. “It’s fucked up really, but such is life,” he added.

