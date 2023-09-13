Ashanti Recalls Getting Nelly’s Number at VMAs 20 Years Ago, Takes Purse With Throwback Pic of Them to 2023 Show

Ashanti is ready to show off her relationship with on-again boyfriend Nelly.

via: Complex

Ashanti turned up to the 2023 VMAs with a handbag that featured a throwback picture of them together.

As she explained, the 20-year-old picture was actually taken at the 2003 VMAs when they first decided to see each other. “So… in this pic, we exchanged numbers at the VMAs in 2003,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a close-up of the handbag. “20 years ago lol…”

Ashanti later shared another picture of the handbag alongside her full attire for the evening, which included a sparkling dress and extravagant nails.

In a brief interview with People on the VMAs red carpet, Ashanti was asked about the fashion statement and rekindling her romance with Nelly a decade after they split in 2013. “We’re in a great space, everything is positive, we’re having a lot of fun,” she said. As for whether they’ll ever work on music together again, she replied, “Maybe!”

Fans have been speculating the couple were back together for months, and Nelly finally confirmed the rumors during an interview on Philo TV’s Boss Moves with Rasheeda and Kirk.

“Yeah, we cool again,” he said. “We cool again. I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.” He added that due to the place they are in their respective careers these days, there’s “no pressure” like they faced when they started dating 20 years ago.