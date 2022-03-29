Ashanti to Be Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ashanti is getting another honor this year.

Back in November, the singer took home the ‘Lady of Soul’ award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Now, she’ll be receiving her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule will assist in unveiling the star, along with Lupita Sanchez-Cornejo.

“Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress and executive producer,” said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer. “She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz’”

Ashanti’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be dedicated in the category of Recording at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, April 7, at 11:30 am PDT.

Congrats, Ashanti!

Exclusive | @ashanti will be honored with a star on the Walk of Fame on April 7th. Via @wofstargirl and @WalkofFameStar pic.twitter.com/wQ5Q37N1Pv — Variety (@Variety) March 29, 2022