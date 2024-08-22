Ashanti Explains Meaning Behind Son’s Middle Name Kenkaide | www.lovebscott.com

Ashanti has revealed the special meaning behind her and Nelly’s newborn son’s middle name.

via Complex:

“Kincaid is my dad’s name and obviously my dad has only girls, you know?” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So Nelly was just like, ‘I think that would be really, really dope,’ you know. And this was all his idea.”

The two artists welcomed their first child together, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes on July 18. When asked who the baby resembles more, Ashanti said, “In the beginning? He was definitely resembling Nelly more. But now, oh my gosh, he’s my twin.” She added, “This little boy has my entire soul wrapped around his finger, you know. So it’s, it’s an incredible feeling.”

Ashanti shared her birth announcement on Aug. 21 via Instagram. “Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol,” she wrote, alongside a postpartum photo and video. “I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!”

Kareem is Ashanti’s first child. Nelly has two biological children, Chanelle and Cornell Jr., and two adopted children, Shawn and Sydney, whom he adopted from his later sister after she died in 2005 from leukemia.

Congrats again to the happy couple!