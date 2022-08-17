ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Connection With Alleged Hollywood Shooting Incident [Video]

A$AP Rocky appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges he shot his former friend – an early member of the A$AP Mob – during a “heated discussion” on a Hollywood street last November.

via: Complex

Per a report from Rolling Stone, Rocky appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he shot ASAP Relli in November of last year. The next court date in the case, per the report, is slated for Nov. 2.

A$AP Rocky leaving LA courthouse after pleading not guilty to November shooting of former friend on street in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/CFqY1pK7UK — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) August 17, 2022

Last week, Rolling Stone reported that ASAP Relli—real name Terell Ephron—had intentions of filing a civil suit against Rocky over the alleged shooting. In a statement shared with the outlet at the time, attorneys for Relli alleged that Rocky “produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots” at their client.

If convicted as he’s currently charged in the case, Rocky is reported to be facing a potential sentence of as much as nine years behind bars. As for the charges themselves, those were announced just this week by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” D.A. George Gascón said on Monday when announcing charges against Rocky. Per Gascón’s office, the alleged incident remains under investigation.