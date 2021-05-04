ASAP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and More to Perform at Governors Ball 2021 [Photo]

New York City’s biggest events is making a return in 2021, as it was announced today that Governors Ball will be hosting its tenth anniversary event at Citi Field between September 24 and 26.

The first day will be headlined by Billie Eilish, while ASAP Rocky and J Balvin will lead the second day and Post Malone will wrap up the final day. Other notable artists on the poster include DaBaby, Leon Bridges, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kind Princess, Portugal The Man, 24kGoldn, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, Earthgang, Tate McRae, Sasha Sloan, Orville Peck, Bartees Strange, RMR, Aminé, Big Thief, Cordae, Cleachers, Chiiild, Jamie xx, Dominic Fike, Smino, Princess Nokia, Jay Som and Palehound’s Bachelor, and 100 Gecs.

Pre-sale tickets for the fall event are available now on The Governors Ball website. General ticket sales will begin on Thursday (May 6), also on the website, at 12 p.m. EST. Fans who bought tickets to last year’s festival will also be able to use their tickets at this year’s event, and the website notes that refunds will be issued should the festival need to be rescheduled.