Art Evans, ‘Die Hard 2’ and ‘A Soldier’s Story’ Actor, Dead at 82

Published 3 hours ago

Art Evans, the actor known for his roles in Die Hard 2 and A Soldier’s Story, has died. He was 82.

Evans’ death was confirmed to Variety by publicist Erica Huntzinger. The cause of death was not disclosed, although the obituary noted he “passed away peacefully” while “surrounded by family.”

In a statement, Evans’ wife Babe Evans said: “We are heartbroken to share that Art has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time. A memorial will be held for friends and family to attend at a later date. Thank you.”

Evans amassed over 120 credits in film and television over the past 50 years. Starting at Frank Silvera’s Theater of Being in Los Angeles, he took a starring role in “The Amen Corner” which eventually transferred to Broadway in 1965. One of his early credited film roles was the first victim in the John Carpenter 1983 film “Christine.”

Evans went on to co-star alongside actors like Adolph Caesar and Denzel Washington in “A Soldier’s Story” and may be best known for his role as Leslie Barnes in “Die Hard 2,” an air traffic control tower employee who helps John McClane (Bruce Willis) stop terrorists.

Evans was also featured in “Big Time,” “Youngblood,” “National Lampoon’s Class Reunion,” “Fright Night,” “School Daze,” “Bitter Harvest,” “Tales from the Hood” and “Metro.” In the world of television, Evans appeared in “M*A*S*H,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Monk,” “The X-Files” and “Family Matters.” On the show “A Different World,” he played Mr. Johnson, the father of Ron Johnson (Darryl M. Bell).

Evans is survived by his wife, Babe Evans, and son, Ogadae Evans.

via: Variety