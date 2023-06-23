Arrest Warrant Issued For Kodak Black After He Failed To Take Drug Test For Second Time

Rapper Kodak Black is facing yet another criminal charge after allegedly missing another meeting with pretrial services in a felony drug case.

via: AceShowbiz

The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Kodak on June 14. The rap star was supposed to take a drug test on June 9, but since he missed it, he is set to appear in court for the matter on Monday, June 26.

This is not the first time Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, missed a court-ordered drug test. He also did the same thing on February 3 and later tested positive on February 8.

During a hearing later that month, his lawyer Bradford Cohen claimed the rapper was out of town when he was asked to do the first test and the second test he took was a mix-up. He suggested that a star-struck drug lab technician may have mixed up the sample or paperwork. The tech who took the sample admitted that is possible.

Judge Barbara Duffy took a note and told Kodak a hair sample could be taken to determine whether he had drugs in his system. However, he refused and was subsequently ordered to enter rehab for 30 days.

“There’s just so much with this that’s unjust and not right about this situation,” Kodak said during the hearing at the time. “Not only am I denying it, but I’m hurt about it too because my character is being assassinated and I can’t speak about all that because I don’t wanna make the story bigger than what it is… All the good deeds, all the good things I do never goes viral and I don’t know why.”

Kodak was previously arrested in July 2022 for possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking. At that time, cops claimed they found upwards of 31 oxycodone pills in his car in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He was released from prison after posting a $75,000 bail.