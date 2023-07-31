Arrest Warrant Issued for Joseline Hernandez After Prosecutors Charge ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star With Felony Battery of a Police Officer

Joseline Hernandez, The Puerto Rican Princess, has a warrant out for arrest.

via: Radar Online

Issued by Florida prosecutors after the reality star was hit with criminal charges over her brawl at Floyd Mayweather’s event, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last month, Hernandez was arrested after getting into a brawl with Big Lex, who appeared on her Zeus reality show Joseline’s Cabaret.

The altercation went down backstage at Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III. In a video of the fight, Hernandez can be seen attacking Big Lex violently.

The two were eventually broken up but Hernandez continued her rampage. The reality star started swinging at men who tried to calm her down. As we reported, Hernandez was arrested after cops arrived at the scene.

Now, Hernandez faces more legal trouble.

Hands Were Rated E For Everyone: Puerto Rican Joseline Hernandez Goes Ape After A Fight With Rapper Big Lex Backstage! ? pic.twitter.com/e5NHLjQDGo — TopStreetFights ? (@TSFights) June 13, 2023

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Florida prosecutors filed a series of charges against Hernandez. The list included felony resisting officers with violence, felony battery on law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor battery/touch or strike/cause bodily harm, and a misdemeanor trespass charge.

In addition, a warrant for Hernandez’s arrest was issued by the court. The Shade Room was the first to report on the warrant.

In the arrest report, officers said he made contact with Hernandez in the backstage dressing room at the event. He said she was exiting the dressing room on the event level of the FLA Live arena.

The officer said Hernandez “exited the bathroom within the dressing room and began to verbally assault law enforcement officers as they informed her that she needed to leave the property.”

The report said Hernandez continued to argue with officers, “ignoring all orders to leave.”

“In an attempt to calm down the defendant, Victim (1) [redacted name] shouted to her, “Please calm down.” The defendant began to verbally assault the victim (w) before throwing a cell phone at him, which struck him in the head. Officers then took the defendant into custody,” the report read.

“Once in custody, the defendant continuously push, pulled, braced, and tensed all in an effort to prevent the officers from transporting her to a patrol vehicle,” the report said. “Additionally, the defendant attempted to kick officers, while yelling racial slurs at all officers involved.”

The report claimed once Hernandez was in the patrol car, she refused to provide any identifying information.

Officers said they spoke to a second female victim, “who advised that while sitting on the event level of FLA Live Arena the defendant walked up to her, threw a cardboard box at her head, and then began to strike her about her face and head with closed fists.”

The victim said Hernandez continued to kick her while she was on the ground.

Hernandez has yet to appear in court.