‘Armed’ Man Shot by the Secret Service During Confrontation Near the White House in Washington, D.C.

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

An armed adult man was shot by US Secret Service personnel on Sunday morning outside the White House, the agency announced shortly after the incident.

Shortly after 12 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 9, Secret Service members “were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on X.

The shooting took place at 17th Street NW and G Street NW in Washington, D.C. — a short walk from the White House.

According to a preliminary statement from the Secret Service shared by Guglielmi, the confrontation came after local police alerted the agency to a “suicidal individual” traveling from Indiana to D.C. on Saturday, March 8.

Secret Service personnel then located the person’s “parked vehicle” before they saw “an individual on foot matching the description nearby,” the statement said.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the statement continued. “The suspect was transported to an area hospital, and his condition is unknown.”

The agency added that there “were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel.”

According to the Secret Service, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team is investigating, as it does with “all law enforcement officer-involved shootings” in the District of Columbia.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the MPD confirmed the group was leading the investigation. They added that they had “no further details on the investigation at this time.”

President Donald Trump was not at the White House at the time of the incident, The New York Times reported. The outlet said he is spending his weekend in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

When reached by PEOPLE for comment on March 9, the U.S. Secret Service reiterated the information it previously shared on social media.

via: People

