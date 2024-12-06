Ariana Grande Tears Up While Addressing Body-Shaming Comments [Video]

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Ariana Grande responds to body shaming over ‘unhealthy’ appearance.

While the Wicked actress is no stranger to conversations surrounding her body, she shared that she’s done with body-shaming talk, especially because it can feel so overwhelming to focus on what society deems to be “perfect.”

“I’ve been doing this in front of the public, and kind of been a specimen in a petri-dish since I was 16 or 17,” Ariana said while fighting back tears on the Dec. 5 episode of the web series Oui Oui Baguette. “So I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons.”

And the 31-year-old—whose appearance during the Wicked press tour has been the subject of a lot of chatter online—knows how difficult it is to protect yourself “from that noise” firsthand. And she stressed that these conversations are uncomfortable” no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on”—and not just for those in the public eye.

“Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s granny says, ‘Oh my god, you look skinnier, what happened?’ or, ‘You look heavier, what happened?'” Ariana continued. “That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening.”

The “7 Rings” singer believes it’s a larger problem with society today, noting, “There’s a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think is really dangerous.”

“And I think it’s dangerous for all parties involved,” she said. “I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have, and to just know and trust that I’m beautiful.”

At this point in her life, the former Nickelodeon star doesn’t “invite it in anymore,” and is instead focused on protecting herself—which she urged others to do as well.

“However you all can protect yourself from that noise, whether it’s at a family reunion or online,” she emphasized, “you keep yourself safe. ‘Cause no one has the right to say shit.”

Ariana then took a deep breath after her comments, adding with a laugh, “Can you tell I needed that today?”

And this isn’t the first time Ariana has made her feelings known about comments surrounding her body, as she’s talked candidly before about how discussions on how her body has changed can be incredibly concerning.

“I know personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she told fans in a 2023 TikTok. “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But that in fact wasn’t my ‘healthy.'”

The “thank u, next” singer added that she “shouldn’t have to explain” her body, saying that “healthy can look different” for everyone.

“I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through,” she continued. “No matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not, or anything, yeah I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings.”

