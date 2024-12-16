Ariana Grande Postpones Tour Amid Success Of ‘Wicked’

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Between the release of Eternal Sunshine, Wicked‘s historic box office performance, and the Golden Globe nomination, Ariana Grande is having a great year. But because of her acting obligations, “The Boy Is Mine” singer wasn’t able to hit the road in the way fans wanted. Sadly, next year won’t change things either.

While Grande has denied rumors of a world tour, she has hinted at the possibility of a “mini sampling of shows” in between the release of the two-part “Wicked” films. During an interview on the “Shut Up Evan” podcast, she expressed her desire to perform in concert again but emphasized that it would likely be on a smaller scale due to her commitment to other projects.

Grande’s last tour was the “Sweetener World Tour”, which ran from 2019 to 2019 and supported her albums “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next.” She has since released her seventh studio album, “Eternal Sunshine.”

In the wake of her “Wicked” success, Grande has stated that she plans to shift her focus towards acting in the next decade. While she remains committed to music and performing, she believes that acting allows her to explore different aspects of her artistry and heal in a way that songwriting cannot.

It didn’t help when yesterday (December 15), an Ariana Grande fan page pointed out the musician’s Ticketmaster event page had been quietly updated. At the time of the post on X (formerly Twitter), 15 new events were added to Grande’s 2025 performance calendar. However, shortly after the page’s upload gained steam, Grande’s record label (Republic) released a statement (viewable here courtesy of Pop Crave) to debunk the report.

“There are no plans for a tour next year,” commented a report for the company. “But Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all their continued love, support, and excitement.”

Republic’s response has fans furious with Ticketmaster following the tech glitch.

Ariana Grande has no plans to tour in 2025, Republic Records confirms. pic.twitter.com/T7xpLvDX82 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 15, 2024