Ariana Grande Is Giving Ethan Slater Room to Work On His Relationship With Estranged Wife

Ariana Grande is giving her boyfriend Ethan Slater space to work out issues with his estranged wife Lilly Jay.

via: Elle

Since the news came out that Ariana Grande is dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, a lot has been revealed about his relationship to his estranged wife, Lilly Jay. TMZ reports that Grande and Slater have not seen one another in person for some time to give him space to work things out. Slater is currently in New York, while Grande is heading to Los Angeles for the weekend. Both of them have been filming off and on in London.

The Spongebob Squarepants actor shares a child with Jay, and they have been communicating regularly with each other about co-parenting and plans for separating. Slater filed for divorce on Wednesday in new York state. Grande is separated from her husband Dalton Gomez. Both Slater and Grande were reportedly split from their partners before connecting with each other.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Ariana and Dalton both realized they were very different people and quietly separated earlier this year. Ariana and Ethan connected as friends first because they have a lot in common and many similar interests.”

They added, “Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun. They didn’t start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends.”

Jay, however, has allegedly been surprised by the end of her marriage and told another story to Page Six.

“[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay said. “My family is just collateral damage. The story is her and Dalton.”

An insider told the publication about Jay, “She’s telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child. She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong… Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child.”