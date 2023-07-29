LeBron James 'Grateful' As Son Bronny Seen For The First Time Since Cardiac Arrest: Source

Lebron James took the whole fam out for dinner in L.A.

via: People

On Friday, LeBron’s eldest son, 18, — who suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday — was seen out and about for the first time since his health scare, enjoying a night out with dad LeBron, 38, mom Savannah James, and siblings Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8, at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

“LeBron brought his family for Friday night dinner,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It was of course wonderful to see Bronny after the frightening week. LeBron and the family are regular guests. Everyone was praying for Bronny’s recovery.”

As dinner guests approached the family and offered their wishes for Bronny’s continued healing, “LeBron kept expressing how grateful he is,” the source says.

The insider adds that Bronny “was pretty quiet, but did seem to enjoy the food.”

Although he was not seen arriving with his family, Bronny appeared healthy and in good spirits when he left the restaurant with his brother Bryce and father LeBron. Sporting a gray hoodie, black track pants and gray sneakers, the teen chatted to his dad and typed into his cell phone as the family headed to their car.

Earlier on Friday, LeBron posted photos of himself with son Bryce as he addressed the days following Bronny’s health complication. “It’s my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome! #JamesGang #BryceMaximus #MyTwin,” LeBron captioned the post. In the photos, the pair were pictured during a basketball practice.