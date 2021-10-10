Ariana Grande to Give Away Up to $5 Million in Free Therapy [Photos]

To mark World Mental Health Day, celebrities are using their platforms to share empowering messages to help others going through hard times.

via: Complex

The singer took to Instagram to announce that she and Better Health are giving away up to $5 million in free therapy. “I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) I wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing,” she captioned her post.

.@ArianaGrande is teaming up with @BetterHelp again to give away up to $5 million in free therapy. Sign up: https://t.co/4JuBlrILWF pic.twitter.com/rhraMfcnW1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2021

Grande partnered with Better Health in June for a similar campaign, where they gave away $1 million of free therapy. “I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self-judgment in doing so!” she wrote at the time. “Healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise!”

