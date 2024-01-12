Ariana Grande Fires Back at Ethan Slater Relationship Backlash in New Song ‘Yes, And?’

Ariana Grande has been the focus of a lot of gossip as it pertains to her romantic relationships lately.

via: Page Six

Your business is yours, and mine is mine,” the pop star sings in the house track released Friday before asking listeners, “Why do you care so much whose — I ride?”

While the four-letter word is censored and not included in the official lyrics of the song, one is made to assume she is saying “d–k,” thus referring to her sex life.

Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, met in London last year while co-starring in the forthcoming film adaptation of “Wicked.”

Page Six confirmed in July that they were a couple, just three days after news broke of the “Thank U, Next” singer’s split from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.

Around the same time Grande and the California-based real estate agent, 28, settled their divorce in October, it was revealed that she and Slater had moved in together in New York.

“They’re really happy and really good for each other,” a source told Us Weekly.

Slater, for his part, filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, last July. A source told Page Six exclusively at the time that Jay, the Broadway star’s high school sweetheart and the mother of his 1-year-old son, was “completely blindsided” by his relationship with Grande.

Jay herself later told us that the Grammy-winning artist is “not a girls’ girl,” calling her family “collateral damage.”

Grande addressed the drama surrounding her new romance last month.

“i have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life,” she wrote in a lengthy post on her Instagram Story.

The “Victorious” alum also shared that she has never felt “more tightly held or fiercely protected” by her loved ones and those who understand her, including friends, family and fans.

“I feel safe, even amidst so many things i’d usually be afraid of. I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to,” she added.

Grande has had a string of high-profile relationships over the years.