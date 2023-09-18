Ariana Grande, Estranged Husband Dalton Gomez Simultaneously File for Divorce

This past summer it was announced that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez decided to split up.

At the time sources was saying that “They came to the decision together,” and “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

TMZ is now reporting they are finally making it legal.

Ariana’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed first Monday … citing the boilerplate “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce.

Dalton immediately followed suit, filing his response in a clearly-coordinated effort. We’re told everything was worked out before going to the courthouse. Sources say Ariana will cut Dalton a check, and that will be that.

BTW … they had a prenup. The date of separation is February 20, 2023.

As for why it took so long between the date of separation and the divorce filings, a source with direct knowledge tells us the two took their time to iron out details and settle. Our source says there are no hard feelings …”they’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”

Since splitting in July, Ariana has sparked rumors that she’s dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.