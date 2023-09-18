Deion Sanders Secures Sunglasses Deal After Colo. State Coach Calls Him Out For Media Etiquette

Controversy creates cash, and Deion Sanders is proving it.

Sanders flipped a negative comment about him into a bag this past weekend. The 56-year-old Colorado Buffaloes head coach secured a sunglasses partnership with Blenders Eyewear.

Last week, Colorado State Rams coach Jay Norvell called out Coach Prime ahead of their teams’ matchup for wearing hats and sunglasses during his media interviews. “When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off,” Norvell said. “That’s what my mother taught me.”

A few hours later, Blenders Eyewear announced their “Coach Prime” sunglasses, inspired by the NFL legend. “Coach Prime is an icon with a multi-generational influence,” Chase Fisher, Blenders Eyewear CEO and Founder said in a statement about the new partnership. “From player to now a powerhouse coach, he’s become a true game-changer with a bold and unshakable style. At Blenders, we resonate with Coach Prime, someone who not only excels in the world of sports but also understands the power of style as a means of self-expression.”

This week, CSU coach Jay Norvell said that he "takes his glasses and hat off" when talking to adults. Deion Sanders has his own line of sunglasses with Blenders — and has now given a pair to every Colorado football player. "They don't realize they just helped me with business.” pic.twitter.com/GwxJXAzwEX — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 15, 2023

Deion Sanders gathered his Colorado Buffaloes roster to gift them all a pair of his new shades. “They don’t realize, not only are we gonna kick their butts because it’s personal, but it’s going to be business and also pleasure,” he told his players. “They don’t realize, they just helped me with business.” Check out the moment above.

The Saturday evening matchup (Sept. 16) between Colorado and Colorado State lived up to the hype, ending with the Buffaloes winning 43-35 in a double-overtime thriller. With that victory, Colorado maintained their undefeated record on the season and notably went undefeated in their nonconference play. It was a star-studded affair as Lil Wayne, Offset, Kawhi Leonard, and many more celebrities were in attendance.

The Coach Prime-led Buffaloes have a big test next week as they take on the No. 10-ranked Oregon Ducks who are currently projected to win by over 20 points. However, if this current season has shown anything, it is that the Colorado Buffaloes are primed, no pun, to outperform their expectations. They began the season by defeating the TCU Horned Frogs, who made it all the way to the national championship last season and defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers the following week in their home opener, which reportedly brought in $18 million to Boulder.

Found a way. pic.twitter.com/lf9AhKVsJd — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 17, 2023