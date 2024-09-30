Home > NEWS

Ariana Grande Asked About Plastic Surgery During Lie Detector Test with Cynthia Erivo [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 6 hours ago

Ariana Grande when asked if she would ever consider getting a BBL one day:

“No, that wouldn’t work for me. I don’t think that’s my thing. And I’m ok with that, you know?”

Advertisement

As part of Vanity Fair’s lie detector test, Wicked costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo grilled each other. At one point, Grande was asked whether she had plastic surgery — including a nose job, chin implant, eye lift, boob job or BBL — and revealed all she’s done was Botox or fillers, but stopped 4 years ago. During the test, the pair also spoke about fans, whether the moon landing was fake, what they binge-watch, astrology, which celebrities left them starstruck and more.

via: TooFab

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

‘Nonchalant’ Grandson ‘Calmly’ Reportedly Lit Joint In Front of Police, Before Slain Grandparents Found In Home

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Chris Brown Domestic Violence Documentary Announced by ‘Quiet on Set’ Network ID as New Accuser Comes Forward: Watch Trailer [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Dies of Brain Cancer at Age 58

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Diddy Reportedly Facing Fresh New Legal Lawsuits From 50 More Sexual Assault ‘Victims’ — Including Minors, Men and Women

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

‘UnPrisoned’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Hulu

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Diddy Sued By Another Woman Who Claims He Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Her, Got Her Pregnant

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Kim Richards Put on Psych Hold After Confrontation with Sister Kyle Over Her Sobriety

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Maggie Smith, Two-Time Oscar Winner and ‘Downton Abbey’ Star, Dies at 89

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Even Drug Dealers Reportedly Ran Scared from Diddy’s Wild ‘Freak Offs’ – One Admits ‘I Got the F— Out of There’ After Witnessing ‘Celebrity Guys’ in Ketamine Orgy

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Every Celebrity Who Has Spoken Out About Diddy & His Wild Parties [Video]

By: LBS STAFF