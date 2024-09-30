Ariana Grande Asked About Plastic Surgery During Lie Detector Test with Cynthia Erivo [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

Ariana Grande when asked if she would ever consider getting a BBL one day:

“No, that wouldn’t work for me. I don’t think that’s my thing. And I’m ok with that, you know?”

As part of Vanity Fair’s lie detector test, Wicked costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo grilled each other. At one point, Grande was asked whether she had plastic surgery — including a nose job, chin implant, eye lift, boob job or BBL — and revealed all she’s done was Botox or fillers, but stopped 4 years ago. During the test, the pair also spoke about fans, whether the moon landing was fake, what they binge-watch, astrology, which celebrities left them starstruck and more.

via: TooFab

