Ari Lennox Leaves Dreamville, Starts Fresh With Interscope

Ari Lennox has officially parted ways with Dreamville Records months after blasting the label on social media.

TMZ Hip Hop has confirmed that Ari is no longer part of the Dreamville roster. She’ll now release music solely under Interscope Records, which is listed as the only label on her newest single. Despite the major change, sources say the split was friendly and drama-free.

Earlier this year, Ari performed at the final Dreamville Festival hosted by J. Cole, where she thanked him and the team for giving her a chance back in 2015. That show now appears to have been her last performance as a Dreamville artist. It came after months of tension last fall, when Ari took to social media demanding her release. While the posts made headlines, it seems the situation was handled privately and without long-term fallout.

Now, Ari is embracing a new direction with the release of her latest single, “Soft Girl Era.” The track features a soft, playful vibe and samples The New Birth’s 1972 song “You Are What I’m All About.” The same sample was once used in the iconic “Player’s Anthem” by The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim, giving the track a nostalgic twist.

Some fans have been vocal about missing the soulful style of her earlier work, especially the sound she introduced on Shea Butter Baby. However, Ari appears focused on exploring new creative territory. The sound may be different, but it reflects an artist who is growing, healing, and shifting into a new space.

With Dreamville behind her and a fresh start ahead, Ari Lennox seems ready to define her own path in the music industry with Interscope.

