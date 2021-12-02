Ari Lennox Assures Fans She’s Safe After Being Racially Profiled And Arrested In Amsterdam [Photo]

Ari Lennox jetted off to Europe just after the Thanksgiving holiday last week when her fun trip turned into a nightmare. Just after she touched down in the Amsterdam airport, the singer began live tweeting that she was being racially profiled by an airport security agent.

via: HotNewHipHop

After she stopped tweeting, the Dutch police issued a statement on the singer’s arrest, saying “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

Dutch police spokesman Robert van Kapel continued, “Dutch military police, who are responsible for security at Schiphol Airport, held Ari Lennox because of her aggressive behavior towards an airline official, and for being drunk in public. She threatened staff of an airline and security at the airport, and because of those threats, she is now interrogated.”

Lennox’s manager Justin LaMotte told her fans that she was safe following her arrest, but it was not clear if she had been given permission to head home. On Thursday, Lennox updated her social media feed for the first time in days, assuring fans that she’s alright.

“Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love,” said the “Pressure” artist.

Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love ?? — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 2, 2021

Glad Ari is okay.