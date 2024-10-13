Ari Lennox Announces Permanent Departure From Social Media: ‘My Happiness Is Worth More’

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Ari Lennox is back online, but only for a limited time. Periodically, the “Waste My Time” singer would hop on her Instagram page to share different life updates, including milestones in her sobriety journey or discuss difficult moments in her career as well as hiring opportunities.

However, that will soon all come to an end. Ari recently took to her Instagram page one last time to announce that she would be permanently leaving social media after December 18.

“I’m working on a plan to transition off of social media for good,” the Dreamville songstress started. “I don’t believe I’ll ever mature and be happy as long as i have it. So my last day of socials will be December 18th, my 2 year sobriety anniversary. I will be deleting my FB, IG and TikTok permanently. The fear of losing brand deals, music sales, n-ggas and betches will no longer keep me here.

“To all of my beautiful fans, I’m just not happy nor thriving here. I have a very toxic and codependent relationship with these apps. My happiness is worth more to me, than using these platforms to promote. I truly believe I can get creative with marketing elsewhere. I’m so exhausted with my addiction to the internet and gossip and attention and validation and yearning to be in control and over sharing. I just want to be free and complete.”

“I would like to offer other spaces where you can find me and that’s YouTube.com/arilennox and Arilennox.com and on the singing stage or outside. I ain’t gone front like this has been cute, it hasn’t. I love yall so much. Please subscribe to my mailing list on my website to remain updated on my 2025 album and tour [heart emoji] or don’t [wink & kiss emoji] (My single Smoke drops 10/18 [tongue out emoji])

“also my bad if my drama causes any distractions or insensitivity as I’m aware of the constant horror going on in the world. I just need to give my sweeties a heads up. I’ll be good and I’m excited for this journey. I’m an extreme person. It will forever be all or nothing with me.”

She signed off using both her stage name, Ari, and her real first name, Courtney.

