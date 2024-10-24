Home > NEWS

Argentina Police Raid Buenos Aires Hotel Where Liam Payne Died

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Police in Argentina are moving full steam ahead in the Liam Payne death investigation, raiding the hotel where the former One Direction singer plunged to his death.

Sources close to the investigation told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 23, that a raid was underway at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Payne died October 16 after falling off the balcony of his third-floor hotel room. The former One Direction member was 31 years old.

The sources said police intended to identify Casa Sur staffers who had been working on the day of Payne’s death and in the days before. As part of their raid, they were seeking documents within the hotel’s registration books as well as information from its computers.

The insiders claim that “the hotel must provide” more security camera footage following the tragedy.

On Tuesday, October 22, the Argentine Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Us that Payne’s father, Geoff Payne, had spoken to the case’s prosecutor, Dr. Andres Esteban Madrea, about “his desire to investigate and to know what happened” with Liam. Geoff also expressed that he will share with authorities what he knows about his son’s life that could potentially aid the investigation.

Geoff will remain in Argentina under “dynamic police custody until the end of the judicial proceedings and given his state of logical commotion due to the death of his son,” per the prosecutor’s office. According to Madrea, the office’s top priority is to preserve “the privacy of the family of the former member of the band One Direction.”

