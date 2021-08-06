Apryl Jones Says Omarion Keeps Serving Her Court Papers Over Their Children & She Wants It To Stop [Video]

Apryl Jones is still feuding with Omarion despite breaking up with him six years ago.

via: Hot97

As reported on The Jasmine Brand, the reality star talked about the situation on Live. She claims Omarion isn’t the best with co-parenting and has to “deal with other people” who help them out. Apryl also said Omarion also continues to serve her court papers. She said,

“He has people that help him with the kids, so I’d rather preferably deal with them, you get what I’m saying? That’s our method… and I’m always getting served. That’s just the truth, that’s just the truth. So it’s like constantly having to deal with that in court.”

She continues, “Like I’m tired, and I would preferably like for it to stop, but that’s just kind of what it’s boiled down to. But like I said, we figured out a method. That doesn’t bother me anymore, as far as being served… how is that!?”

Apryl and Omarion dated from 2013-2016. They share two children. Back in 2019, Apryl said Omarion only gives her $700 a month in child support. That same year, Apryl briefly dated Omarion’s B2K group member, Lil Fizz.

It’s reported now Apryl is dating Dr. Dre, but neither of them confirmed or denied the relationship.

Hopefully, Apryl and Omarion can work everything out peacefully.