Apple Announces iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro With New Satellite Connectivity, Better Cameras and More

It’s that time of year again.

Apple announced the new iPhone 14 and ?iPhone 14? Plus, coming in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, respectively.

The phones have same design as the iPhone 13 but feature new cameras, faster performance, and satellite connectivity.

The iPhone 14? and ?iPhone 14? Plus feature the ability to connect to satellite networks for emergency situations where normal cell towers may not reach.

The new ?iPhone 14? and ?iPhone 14? Plus feature a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and larger pixels. The new larger main camera sensor allows for a 49% improvement in low-light capture and makes Night-mode exposure twice as fast as before.

For the front-facing camera, there is a new 12MP camera with autofocus.

In addition to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Apple also announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro features a brand new “Dynamic Island,” a brighter display with always-on functionality, a new A16 Bionic chip — and more.

The “Dynamic Island” is a new pill-shaped notch called that can adapt into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone calls, FaceID authentication, timers, turn-by-turn navigation, and more.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799 while the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999. For full pricing and to figure out which model is best for you, head on over to Apple.com/iPhone to learn more.