Home > NEWS

Aoki Lee Simmons Quitting Modeling After Being Told She’s Not ‘Pretty Enough,’ Being Compared to Mom Kimora

BY: Walker

Published 13 hours ago

Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter Aoki pondered quitting modeling after being told she wasn’t ‘pretty enough’

“I think I’m probably wrapping up modeling soon,” the 22-year-old daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons shared via an Instagram video over the weekend.

“I love modeling, but it’s hard to go somewhere and get told over, over, and over [again], ‘No, no, no, you’re not pretty enough,’ that’s not a fun time … it’s a hard industry.”

Advertisement

Aoki shared it is difficult living up to her mom’s reputation as an iconic former fashion model for Chanel, explaining she is always compared to Kimora.

“It feels like one big fat comparison all the time,” the model said. “Like, OK [I’m] not as good. I get that. My mom is always going to be a way better model than me.

“But it’s just annoying to have that comparison sometimes.”

Advertisement

Kimora, who started modeling as a teenager, was first signed with Chanel before hitting the runway with fashion houses Fendi and Valentino and appearing on the cover of Bazaar and Elle.

In the ’90s she also modeled for Armani, Versace and Calvin Klein, per Essence.

Aoki, who was on the way to a modeling gig when she stopped to take the clip, also told fans she did not get the gig to walk in the forthcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show but was “happy” for those who did.

The Harvard graduate explained she is currently working toward using her degree in international relations to get a job in government.

Advertisement

Aoki shared she is working on taking a foreign service test.

For now, Aoki is attempting to keep her head up with the advice of her mom to “finish strong.”

“While I’m still here I should do my best,” she continued. “I hope I don’t sound whiny.”

The fashionista often shares her various modeling campaigns via social media.

Advertisement

via: Page Six

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Chris Brown’s South Africa Concert Backlash By Women’s Rights Campaigners With Petition To Ban Him

By: Walker
NEWS

Ari Lennox Announces Permanent Departure From Social Media: ‘My Happiness Is Worth More’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Police Find Dismembered Woman, ‘Cooked’ Body Parts In Hot Pot Inside Kentucky Home

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Julia Fox Talks ‘Regret’ Over Kanye West Relationship: ‘I Was Being Used as a Pawn’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Washington State Woman Calls 911 After Being Harassed By Up to 100 Raccoons

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Radio Show Host Wanda Smith Has Reportedly Died

By: Walker
NEWS

Lizzo Reveals Major Lifestyle Change And What She Eats In A Day

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Tia Mowry Gives Another Update on Relationship with Twin Sister Tamera After Recent Comments

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Kanye West Sued For Alleged Assault At Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Studio

By: Walker
NEWS

Christian Siriano Says it’s ‘Frustrating’ That ‘Housewives’ Don’t Pay for His Clothes: ‘We’re Not An Endless Closet’

By: Walker