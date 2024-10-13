Aoki Lee Simmons Quitting Modeling After Being Told She’s Not ‘Pretty Enough,’ Being Compared to Mom Kimora

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter Aoki pondered quitting modeling after being told she wasn’t ‘pretty enough’

“I think I’m probably wrapping up modeling soon,” the 22-year-old daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons shared via an Instagram video over the weekend.

“I love modeling, but it’s hard to go somewhere and get told over, over, and over [again], ‘No, no, no, you’re not pretty enough,’ that’s not a fun time … it’s a hard industry.”

Advertisement

Aoki shared it is difficult living up to her mom’s reputation as an iconic former fashion model for Chanel, explaining she is always compared to Kimora.

“It feels like one big fat comparison all the time,” the model said. “Like, OK [I’m] not as good. I get that. My mom is always going to be a way better model than me.

“But it’s just annoying to have that comparison sometimes.”

Advertisement

Kimora, who started modeling as a teenager, was first signed with Chanel before hitting the runway with fashion houses Fendi and Valentino and appearing on the cover of Bazaar and Elle.

In the ’90s she also modeled for Armani, Versace and Calvin Klein, per Essence.

Aoki, who was on the way to a modeling gig when she stopped to take the clip, also told fans she did not get the gig to walk in the forthcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show but was “happy” for those who did.

The Harvard graduate explained she is currently working toward using her degree in international relations to get a job in government.

Advertisement

Aoki shared she is working on taking a foreign service test.

For now, Aoki is attempting to keep her head up with the advice of her mom to “finish strong.”

“While I’m still here I should do my best,” she continued. “I hope I don’t sound whiny.”

The fashionista often shares her various modeling campaigns via social media.

Advertisement

via: Page Six