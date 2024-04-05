Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, Kisses Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, on Romantic Trip to St. Barts | lovebscott.com

Aoki Lee Simmons is exploring a new romance with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf.

via: Page Six

Simmons, 21, was spotted kissing restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, during a romantic vacation to St. Barts on Tuesday.

In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons packed on the PDA with the much-older Serafina co-founder while enjoying time at a beach.

At one point, Aoki posed for Assaf as he took pictures of her with his phone. They also took a dip in the clear blue water and shared a steamy kiss while on the white sand.

The model wore an olive-green bikini with a tribal print on the front, while Assaf went shirtless, only sporting a pair of light-blue-and-white-printed swim trunks.

Page Six reached out to reps for both Aoki and Assaf for comment but did not immediately hear back.

On Friday, Aoki posted some snaps from her trip to the Caribbean island on Instagram — but she notably did not include her beau in any of them.

“Girls (possibly mermaids!) on film,” she captioned a carousel of pictures of herself posing in a bikini near a huge rock.

And on March 27, she shared a video of herself on a beach wearing the same bikini as she did in the photos we obtained of her and Assaf together.

The Milan-born businessman also posted pictures from his trip, featuring one of his friends whom he said he has known for “25 years.”

Assaf made headlines in 2021 when his now-ex-wife, former model Charlotte Bonstrom, left him after having an affair with her twin sister’s ex-husband, Thierry Gillier.

“Charlotte and I are in the process of getting divorced — she wants to get remarried,” Assaf told Page Six at the time. “[She] is getting married to Thierry Gillier, the ex-husband of her sister.”

Assaf and Bonstrom were married for more than 20 years and share two kids: Vittorio Jr. and Valentina.

The restaurateur was most recently linked to 24-year-old model Nya Gatbel.

Meanwhile, Aoki is typically private in her personal life.

Click here to see the photos.